Winter weather impacting Austin airport operations

More than 100 flights have now been canceled at AUS.

AUSTIN, Texas — The winter storm has already forced more than 100 flight cancellations at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

AUS told KVUE Sunday afternoon that it is experiencing significant impacts, including a large volume of flight cancellations, due to the weather.

The airport advises passengers with flights within the next two days to confirm their flight's status with their airline before heading to the airport. If a flight is confirmed, passengers are urged to travel safely to the airport, including to drive with extreme caution and to walk carefully on surfaces leading to their terminal.

As of 1 p.m., 130+ flights in or out of @AUStinAirport have been canceled for Sunday, Feb. 14. Remember that @SouthwestAir, @AmericanAir, @Delta + @united all have travel advisories with flexible rebooking policies for travelers impacted by this winter storm #txwx — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) February 14, 2021

Other operational updates at AUS include:

Closure of Security Checkpoint 1. All passengers will be screened through Security Checkpoint 2.

Modified access in and out of the Blue Garage.