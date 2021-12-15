Austin airport CEO on shortlist of candidates to lead Orlando International Airport

Jaqueline Yaft is one of six candidates being considered for the role, with a finalist set to be chosen next month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport CEO Jaqueline Yaft is in the running to be selected as the next head officer of the Orlando International Airport.

Yaft is one of six people being considered for the position, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) announced in a release Wednesday.

The GOAA Board reviewed the candidates for selection for the next phase of the search process after a recruitment firm presented their shortlist, including Yaft, following interviews with 60 applicants.

However, in a statement to KVUE, ABIA said Yaft if committed to serving the city and community. Here is the statement:

Jacqueline Yaft is honored to be included among the diverse and talented recruited candidate pool for Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. As always, she remains committed to serving our city and community as Chief Executive Officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Yaft stepped into her role as ABIA CEO back in mid-2019 with more than 25 years of experience leading airports, including some of the largest in the United States.

Among those being considered are other airport CEOs from around the U.S., the Florida Secretary of Transportation and a Florida county manager.

Finalists will be selected by the GOAA Board at a meeting on Jan. 7, 2022. A second meeting for presentations and interviews will be held on Jan. 19, followed by the board's selection for the next CEO.

According to the release, the board is looking to have a new CEO in place by the end of January as current Orlando airport CEO, Phil Brown, is set to retire on Jan. 31.