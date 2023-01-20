Austin airport breaks record for weapons found at TSA

Last year, agents at Austin's airport found more guns than ever before.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's airport continues to break records, but not all of them are good records to be breaking.

On Friday, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials reported that Austin broke an all-time record for the number of guns found at the airport.

Out of all the airports in the U.S., Austin's airport had the eighth most unauthorized guns found by TSA agents in 2022.

The concept should be plain and simple: You can't bring a gun in carry-on luggage through a TSA security checkpoint

“You'd be surprised what people bring to the airport,” said Patricia Mancha, a spokesperson for the TSA.

Mancha said it still happens and agents hear plenty of excuses.

"I forgot it was in my bag ... this is not my bag ... my spouse packed my bag...," she listed.

"That's the first time Austin has been in the top 10 airports with the most guns at 150," said Mancha.

And it's not just guns.

"A comb that had a knife in the handle, an umbrella that has a big ol' spear that can shank somebody," said Mancha.

It's a serious problem that can come with serious consequences because, once TSA agents find a gun, they'll then bring in police.

"They determine based on the circumstances whether charges will be pressed and what's going to happen. Some of those mitigating circumstances may include whether the person has a felony conviction, whether they've been caught before," said Mancha.

TSA wants to remind everyone that there is a safe way to travel with a gun.

"Your gun must be unloaded, it must be packed in a hard-sided container with a lock, and it must be delcared with the airline and – very importantly – in your checked luggage. At no point is a gun, bullet or any type of gun component allowed in your carry-on luggage," said Mancha.

Mancha said it all goes back to the reason TSA was created in the first place.

"We want to prevent another incident like 9/11. We want to make sure everyone is safe," she said.