Austin airport announces future updates to its baggage handling system

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News on Wednesday confirmed that after reports of recent incidents involving luggage at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), the airport will be working to update its baggage handling system.

What is a baggage handling system, you may ask? This is the part of the belt passengers don't see when they drop off their bags before they are sent off to be screened and sorted.

AUS said these new updates aim to make the system more efficient and reliable. The project will begin this summer, with the first of two phases to be completed by summer 2024.

Some of these updates will include a new and upgraded system for the outbound/checked luggage as well as demolishing existing office space to house the new system.

Officials added that the benefit to passengers is a more reliable system for checked luggage, saying that flights are less likely to be delayed for takeoff because bags haven’t arrived to the aircraft and passengers will be less likely to arrive at their final destination without their luggage.