Police looking for suspects involved in aggravated assault at Chevron near Lady Bird Lake

One of the suspects is accused of striking a Chevron employee with a rifle several times.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a group of people allegedly involved in an aggravated assault at a Chevron gas station.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, APD responded to the Chevron located at 30 N. Interstate 35 on the southbound service road. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman, suspect one, had entered the gas station looking for a restroom. When a Chevron employee explained the bathroom was out of order, the woman walked into the office and urinated on the floor, police said. After she was asked to leave, the woman walked out to a maroon Dodge Charger.

APD said shortly thereafter, a man, suspect two, entered the Chevron with a rifle, followed by suspect one. The man reportedly pointed the weapon at the clerk before smashing merchandise, as the woman berated the clerk.

After throwing the rifle at the clerk, the man walked around the counter, picked it back up and struck the employee numerous times in the head with it. Suspect two then smashed a computer before leaving the store, only to return again seconds later to continue smashing merchandise.

There were two other men, suspects three and four, with suspects one and two, according to police. The group fled the scene in the maroon Charger, believed by police to be a model year 2014 to 2016.

Video of the incident can be viewed below:

The four suspects, who may live outside the Austin area, are pictured and described below:

Suspect one: estimated to be in her mid-20s, medium build, with red hair and a tattoo on the right side of her chest. Last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, pink tank top, black yoga pants and white tennis shoes.

Suspect two: estimated to be in his mid-20s, medium build. Last seen wearing a two-toned yellow and blue jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes and carrying a rifle, possibly Hi-Point.

Suspect three: estimated to be in his mid- to late 20s, heavy build. Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and red shoes with blue laces.

Suspect four: estimated to be in his early 20s, thin build. Last seen wearing a red hoodie with a logo on the front, black workout pants with a white stripe down each side and blue shoes with black soles.

APD investigators describe this attack as unprovoked and urge anyone who sees these individuals to not approach them and instead call 911 immediately.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.