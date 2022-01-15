City of Austin activates cold weather shelters on Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin activated its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Saturday, Jan. 15, in anticipation of a widespread freeze overnight.
The City along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers activate the plan when temperatures are predicated to be near or below freezing.
Individuals in need of shelter are asked to report to One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. From there, individuals seeking shelter will be taken by CapMetro buses to the cold weather shelter locations.
Masking and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the shelter locations. Those seeking shelter are required to have a health screening before being taken to a shelter.
For more information, visit austintexas.gov/hsem or follow the City and the City's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) on Twitter. Information is also available by calling 512-305-4233.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: