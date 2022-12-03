City of Austin activates cold weather shelters on Saturday

Those needing shelter are asked to go to One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has activated its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on March 12 as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing overnight.

People in need of shelter are asked to go to One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. From there, individuals seeking shelter will be taken by CapMetro buses to the cold weather shelter locations.

Masking and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the shelter locations. Those seeking shelter are required to have a health screening before being taken to a shelter.

Another late freeze is making its way through the area tonight, but temperatures are expected to rise quickly into Sunday afternoon. Afternoon highs will return to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Cold weather shelters have been activated tonight, Saturday, March 12. Those in need of shelter should go to One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Rd) between 6-8 PM.

Health screenings for COVID-19 will be done during registration. For more info call the 24/7 hotline 512-305-4233 pic.twitter.com/K4slA33X9V — Austin Emergency Management (@AustinHSEM) March 12, 2022

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube