This is how Austin remembered the 9/11 victims on the 19th anniversary

The coronavirus pandemic didn't stop communites from remembering the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marked the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, and while COVID-19 changed the way we do many things, it did not stop communities from remembering those who lost their lives.

In Texas, flags across the Lone Star State flew at half-staff to remember and honor those who died. Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statewide call for a moment of silence Friday at 7:46 a.m.

In Austin, departments came together with memorial ceremonies of their own. The Austin Police Department's Pipe and Drum Corps, in conjunction with the Emergency Service Pipes and Drums Association, hosted a virtual ceremony at the Texas State Cemetery just before 9 a.m.

As for New York, the National Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum canceled its tradition of having relatives read the names of the victims out loud this year. Victims' relatives gathered for split-screen remembrances, one at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza at the World Trade Center and another on a nearby corner, set up by a separate 9/11-related organization.