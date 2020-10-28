Austin police searching for 4 suspects accused of robbing several 7-Elevens

The suspects have been linked to similar incidents in Missouri City and San Antonio.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating four suspects accused of robbing three separate 7-Eleven stores in Austin this month.

Police said the first robbery occurred on Monday, Oct. 5, around 2:50 a.m. when suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 3801 W. Parmer Lane and forced the clerk to the ground while one of them stood with his foot on the clerk’s back. The other suspects worked to pry open an ATM, police said.

The second and third robberies happened on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 11800 Metric Blvd. around 4:15 a.m. One suspect forcibly held the clerk at the counter while the others moved in the direction of the ATM, police said. The suspects then entered another 7-Eleven at 8010 Brodie Lane, around 5:40 a.m. According to police, one suspect made contact with the clerk outside before going in with the others to tamper with the ATM. The suspects fled on foot after both robberies.

The suspects have been linked to similar incidents in Missouri City on Oct. 22 and San Antonio on Oct. 23.

Police said they were seen in an older model white Toyota RAV4 with a tire on the back and damage or dark paint on the passenger’s side front quarter panel.

Suspect one is described as a Black man with short dreadlocks and a thin mustache in his late 20s, around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Nike shirt that says “Offensive Minded,” dark blue sweatpants and red and white slide sandals.

Suspect two is described as a Black man with light skin in his early 20s, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 to 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black sweatpants, red and blue boxers and red and white sneakers.

Suspect three is described as a Black man around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 to 190 pounds. He was carrying a red crowbar and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “exotic” in yellow script, black sweatpants, red gloves and black and white sneakers.

The fourth suspect is described as a Black man in his late 30s, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 240 to 250 pounds. He was carrying a yellow tool and last seen wearing a white shirt with long sleeves, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers, a blue neck gaiter and a blue camouflage head covering.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS. Information may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.