ATX Television Festival planning a free virtual event this weekend

Hear from Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, Busy Philipps, Zach Braff and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video about the festival's 8th season was published in June 2019.

The ATX Television Festival has decided to continue its 9th annual event, but it will be different than the previous 8 years.

The festival will be a three-day linear event that will include conversations with television presidents, actors, directors, writers, showrunners and more. The festival has also included food and drink pairings to go along with some of the programs.

This year’s event is virtual. Viewers can tune in to the ATX TV Festival YouTube channel between Friday, June 5, and Sunday, June 7, from the comfort and safety of their home.

“What makes more sense than talking about TV in the place we watch it,” Caitlin McFarland, the co-founder of the ATX TV Festival, said.

The event will also be free.

“We didn't want to charge anybody, especially during this time. And we really saw this as an opportunity to have no barriers to entry. Anybody can attend," McFarland said.

Emily Gipson, the other co-founder of the festival, said engagement is one of the most important parts of the event. They have figured out how to add audience questions and engagement through YouTube and social media.

“Because we're so used to being on Zoom calls right now that when it's on your TV, it does just feel like you're there with them and you're part of the conversation," Gipson said. "And that's the goal, because that's what the festival is. It's a group conversation.”

Going online and having a virtual community is something they have wanted to add to the festival for a while.

“I think that out of all the bad things, there is a silver lining in that to be able to just go deep in. It’s hard to do the physical and try to focus on how to include people at home that can’t afford it, can’t travel," McFarland said.

Inclusion is a big part of the festival’s mission.

“We try and strive very hard to make sure all of the programs we have represent as many people as possible so people see themselves in the shows and in the conversations that we're hosting. That's important to us," Gipson said.

The ATX TV Festival will include panelists from "Cougar Town," HBO Max’s "Legendary" and "I May Destroy You," "I’ll Be Gone in the Dark Justified," "Little Fires Everywhere," "Outcry," "Scrubs," "The Bold Type," "The Good Lord Bird," "The Mandalorian" and more.

The co-founders said having a virtual festival has helped them get people in the industry that they might not have gotten in-person.

“With the Jon Favreau and Taika Waititi, you know, those are people that would have been really hard to get them to come to Austin for two or four days. Getting an hour of their time in their living rooms is just an easier ask. It’s been really fun to see those people pop up and say, ‘Yeah, I would like to be a part of this,'" McFarland said.

This year’s festival will also be raising money for Color of Change, Direct Relief and the Actors Fund. Color of Change is a civil rights advocacy organization with the goal of ending practices that unfairly hold black people back. Direct Relief helps health care workers and medical professionals. The Actors Fund helps meet the needs of those in the entertainment industry. It's not just for actors, but all who work in the field.

There will be a donate button on YouTube throughout the festival. They are encouraging people to donate $9 in honor of the 9th season of the ATX TV Festival.

You can find the event schedule here.