Person at scene of vehicle into building collision taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'

The person was unconscious when first responders first arrived on the scene. They regained consciousness later, ATCEMS said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) was at the scene of a crash in North Austin Wednesday night.

According to ATCEMS, a vehicle crashed into a building at 1127 Pearl Retreat Lane just before 8 p.m.

One person was reportedly unconscious at the scene when officials responded to the crash. Thirty minutes later, around 8:35 p.m., ATCEMS said the person involved had regained consciousness and was taken to St. David's Round Rock with potentially serious injuries.

Paramedics with ATCEMS said they were no longer at the scene.

No other details were available.

FINAL vehicle into building collision with unconscious patient 1127 Pearl Retreat Ln: Patient regained consciousness & has been transported by #ATCEMSMedics to St. David's Round Rock with potentially serious injuries. #ATCEMS no longer on scene. No further info is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 28, 2022

