
Local News

Person at scene of vehicle into building collision taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries'

The person was unconscious when first responders first arrived on the scene. They regained consciousness later, ATCEMS said.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) was at the scene of a crash in North Austin Wednesday night.

According to ATCEMS, a vehicle crashed into a building at 1127 Pearl Retreat Lane just before 8 p.m. 

One person was reportedly unconscious at the scene when officials responded to the crash. Thirty minutes later, around 8:35 p.m., ATCEMS said the person involved had regained consciousness and was taken to St. David's Round Rock with potentially serious injuries.

Paramedics with ATCEMS said they were no longer at the scene.

No other details were available.

