AUSTIN, Texas — Officials with Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) report that the service responded to 16 calls and transported eight people to the hospital over the course of Saturday's Texas football game vs. Rice at DKR Stadium.

Of the 16 incidents, ATCEMS said six were due to heat-related illnesses.

According to ATCEMS, approximately 80 other people were treated at in-stadium aid stations. They estimate at least half of those incidents were caused by the heat.