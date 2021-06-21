Austin-Travis County EMS reports dozens of heat-related calls in June as temperatures rise

ATCEMS reminds Central Texans to be extra careful when going outdoors this summer. Here are tips to stay safe.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS reports dozens of heat-related illness calls in the past month, and ATCEMS officials are reminding Austinites to be aware of heat-related illness signs and symptoms.

"Since the beginning of June, we've had close to 100 calls. That's including today. That number keeps rising, but it's a quick increase because we've had this sudden rise in temperatures," said Neda LaFuente, ATCEMS commander. "We do expect it."

Just in the last week, ATCEMS said medics have responded to at least 50 heat-related calls.

"The main thing is keep yourself hydrated, not just the day that you're going out or right before you go out – keep yourself hydrated every single day so that one time you do go out your body is prepared for this," said LaFuente. "Don't drink a lot of caffeinated beverages and don't drink a lot of alcohol. Those two things can dehydrate you pretty quickly."

#ATXWX Alert: #ATCEMSMedics have responded to 6 Heat Illness related incidents in the last 4 hours w/2 patients requiring an ice bath & 1 patient w/a core body temp at 107 degrees.



Please take measures to stay indoors and/or view our safety tips if you must venture out. pic.twitter.com/FbGFo9cMOQ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 14, 2021

Some signs of heat exhaustion are heavy sweating, fast and weak pulse, nausea and muscle weakness. If you feel any of those symptoms, medics said you should go inside, lie down and apply a wet compress, like a towel, to as much of your body as possible.

The signs of a heat stroke are more serious, according to LaFuente. Some symptoms would be high body temperature, specifically 103 degrees, a sort of brain fog and possible loss of consciousness.

If you see that happen to someone, don't give them fluids because they may not be able to swallow properly or they could end up with stomach cramps. Instead, call 911 and use wet towels to cool them down. Medics said to remember that mild heat emergencies can quickly become serious.

KVUE caught up with some Austinites at Zilker Park on Monday and they said they love the summertime, but are extra careful when it comes to staying hydrated.

"Love the heat. Bring it on. Tired of the freeze. Tired of the rain. Bring on some heat. It's time for some sunshine for sure," said Eric Cuellar, an Austin resident.

ATCEMS said it's especially important to keep an eye on kids, pets and older adults for any symptoms of heat illness.