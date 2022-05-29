x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

ATCEMS, STAR Flight respond to 18-wheeler crash in southeast Travis County

ATCEMS said the truck caught on fire, but that it has since been put out. Traffic delays and closures are expected in the area.
Credit: John Gusky
An Austin-Travis County EMS ambulance is seen downtown.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is being extricated after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS responded to the incident around 6:20 p.m. in the 8200 block of State Highway 130 near FM 812. That's in southeast Travis County.

STAR Flight was called to the scene to help due to the extended extrication to remove the person who is pinned. The truck fire was put out, but ATCEMS said it spread to grass in the area.

Around 7:45 p.m., ATCEMS said the person had been extricated and was being flown to Dell Seaton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries. 

ATCEMS said drivers should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, slowdowns and closures in the area. 

No other information was immediately available. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

FDA investigating hepatitis A outbreak possibly linked to strawberries sold at H-E-B

Woman kills man who fired rifle into crowd during party in West Virginia

Fort Worth cyclists rescue dog stuck on bridge

More Videos

In Other News

TPWD urging boaters to 'clean, drain and dry' to stop spread of invasive species