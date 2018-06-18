AUSTIN -- Austin Travis County EMS responded to their third bee swarm incident since May 17 on Monday evening.

ATCEMS tweeted around 6:00 p.m. Monday that residents in the immediate area of East 53 1/2 Street were asked to stay indoors until it was deemed safe to come outside. They said a beekeeper was requested to come aid in the situation.

According to ATCEMS, the call came in regarding reports that an adult and a dog received multiple stings. A woman estimated to be in her 50s was transported to Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life threatening. The dog was fine with no distress, medics said.

Ed Zielinksi has lived on the street for years.

"All of a sudden the street was full of firemen and police and EMS and people running around," he said. "Since we'd had bees here a few weeks ago, I figured that's what was happening again, so we boarded up in a hurry."

He said officials treated some of their homes with foam

"The foam started coming down the street like a big mudslide as they were foaming out some of the houses that evidently had bees in them," he recalled. "So we just had this river of foam for a while."

Medics also responded to similar situations on May 17, when a man was sent into cardiac arrest after a swarm at FM 1625 and Turnersville Road, and on May 29, when a man had an allergic reaction after a swarm on the 10500 block of Thaxton Road. He did not require hospitalization, ATCEMS said.

The Austin Fire Department said it has responded to 14 calls regarding bee swarms since May 1.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

