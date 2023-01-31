ATCEMS responds to first carbon monoxide exposure call Tuesday morning

It is recommended to not use stoves, ovens or portable grills to heat your home during cold weather.

AUSTIN, Texas — Medics from the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a carbon monoxide exposure call Tuesday morning.

According to ATCEMS, the carbon monoxide exposure call was the first one of the day on Jan. 31. Any injuries or how many people were involved has not been released at this time.

In the tweet, ATCEMS stated that carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas that can be deadly if exposed for long periods of time. It is recommended to not use stoves, ovens or portable grills to heat your home during cold weather.

"If using a generator, do so where there is sufficient ventilation," the tweet read.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

