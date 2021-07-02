ATCEMS responding to high angle rescue, adult over side of cliff

As of 10 p.m., multiple rescue assets from ATCEMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin police and STARFlight are on the scene. Rescue operations are currently underway.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS is currently responding to a high-angle rescue at 5408-5714 N Capital Of Texas Highway southbound.

ATCEMS says an adult patient is over the side of a cliff.

Multiple rescue assets from #ATCEMS, @AustinFireInfo, along with @Austin_Police & their Air-1 on scene with @STAR_Flight_TC responding high angle rescue

5408-5714 N Capital Of Texas Hwy Sb (21:08) Adult patient over side of cliff. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 3, 2021

Rescuers were able to reach the adult and transport them to Dell Seton Medical Center. ATCEMS says the patient has serious, but not expected to be life-threatening, injuries. EMS & AFD will be clearing the scene shortly.