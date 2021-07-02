x
ATCEMS responding to high angle rescue, adult over side of cliff

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS is currently responding to a high-angle rescue at 5408-5714 N Capital Of Texas Highway southbound. 

ATCEMS says an adult patient is over the side of a cliff.

As of 10 p.m., multiple rescue assets from ATCEMS, Austin Fire Department, Austin police and STARFlight were on the scene.

Rescuers were able to reach the adult and transport them to Dell Seton Medical Center. ATCEMS says the patient has serious, but not expected to be life-threatening, injuries. EMS & AFD will be clearing the scene shortly.

 No further information is available. 