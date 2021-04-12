ATCEMS reports 2 fatal overnight auto-pedestrian crashes

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead on scene.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two adults died early Saturday morning in two separate auto-pedestrian crashes in the Austin area.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the first occurred around 2:18 a.m. on the 4500 block of Menchaca Road. Despite life-saving measures, the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 4500-4518 MENCHACA RD: #ATCEMSMedics have received a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult patient from a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Expect #ATXTraffic closures in the area for investigation. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 4, 2021

The second occurred on the 6100 block of S. Interstate 35 southbound around 4:49 a.m. That pedestrian was also pronounced deceased on scene.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 6100 S Ih 35 Sb: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult patient from a vehicle vs pedestrian collision. Expect continued #ATXTraffic closures for investigation. No further information available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 4, 2021

ATCEMS also responded to a rollover collision overnight Saturday morning at 2:23 a.m. That occurred on the 1100 block of N. I-35. One patient was transported to Dell Seton with potentially serious injuries.

No further information was immediately available.