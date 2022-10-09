ATCEMS prepares for more emergency calls with busy weekend underway

ATCEMS said it added several ambulances to its deployment along with additional resources to help in the downtown area overnight.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS said it has prepared to handle a potential increase in calls as multiple large events get underway in the Austin area.

ATCEMS Assistant Chief of Operations Michael Wright said the service added four paramedic ambulances on Saturday, in addition to multiple single units to address the anticipated increase in calls around the UT game and other events in the city. They also added two overnight resources to help with downtown activities.

“We really have an elegant model to meet the needs of our system, and we begin planning for these events weeks in advance,” Wright said in a release. “These decisions are made in an analytical, deliberate way, so as not to negatively impact our ability to continue providing the stellar level of care that our community expects from us.”

Part of the planning process for multiple large events includes anticipating various scenarios, such as unplanned, large-scale incidents or an unexpected decrease in available staff.

Despite ongoing staffing shortages, ATCEMS said it has adjusted its resource deployment model to meet the demand as needed. According to ATCEMS, the service is currently 78% staffed.

“I have no doubt that our people will continue to rise to the challenges we face,” said Wright. “The real praise goes to the dedicated Clinicians here at ATCEMS. In the last two years, they’ve faced unimaginable adversity, and through it all, they have remained dedicated to serving our community with grace and pride. They deserve all the recognition for being 100% devoted to the residents and visitors of Austin and Travis County.”

