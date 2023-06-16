ATCEMS pilot program cutting down response times for people who need help on local lakes

Busy lakes mean it's a busy time of year for emergency service providers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Summer is in full swing, and these triple-digit temperatures mean people are taking advantage of Central Texas waterways. But busy lakes mean it's also a busy time of year for emergency service providers.

Just three weeks ago Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) launched a pilot program that's helping get people the services they need quickly. ATCEMS said the program has proven to be a great success, cutting response times to some of Austin's lakes.

"We've had some excellent successes thus far," said Joshua Todd, an ATCEMS division chief. "Getting paramedics to a patient's side when they're in distress much quicker ... When those paramedics are already on the boat and ready to respond to your emergency, it cuts down the time required to get there significantly."

The new pilot program puts paramedics on Austin Police Department boats full-time.

Before, if paramedics were called to help, they had to drive up, find a boat ramp, launch the boat and then find the person in need. However, some challenges came with trying to find an entrance.

"Topography in Austin is very unique," Todd said. "Our lakes are dammed up rivers. And because of that, it's very challenging on our road network to access some portions of the lake. It can take a significant amount of time to drive there in a vehicle."

But with this new program, because medics are already in the water, they can reach waterfront homes much quicker.

"Whether it's you get hit by a boat propeller, you have a seizure, you have an overdose, you have a psychiatric emergency, we can get a paramedic to your side minutes quicker than we could before to begin intervening and take lifesaving measures to ensure that you have a good outcome," Todd said.

Currently, the program is underway at Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake and Decker Lake. ATCEMS hopes to expand it to other waterways in the Travis County area soon.

"We want to make sure that we can provide that same advanced life support medicine on Lake Travis and the other area waterways," Todd said. "So, that if your family has a medical emergency anywhere in our response area, we're able to provide you that rapid medical care."

When it comes to responding quickly, something else that has helped medics is an app to help triangulate phone locations. This has been helpful to get to people quicker because when you're in the water, sometimes there are no good mile markers.

