ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin

The man was rescued by the Austin Fire Department and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by ATCEMS.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).

The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building.

The Austin Fire Department extricated the man and ATCEMS took him to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The person's identity has not been released. 

No further information was available. 

