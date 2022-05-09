Child critically injured in pedestrian crash in Hudson Bend

Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. at Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — A child was airlifted to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian crash in Hudson Bend, near Lake Travis, on Wednesday afternoon.

Medics conducted CPR on the victim. ATCEMS said "extensive resuscitative efforts" were underway after the crash.

People have been asked to avoid the area and expect road closures.

Not even an hour later, another collision was reported at the 6400 block of the 183 Toll Road.

This crash was described as a rollover collision involving six patients – three adults, two children and one refusal. All sustained non-life-threatening injuries.