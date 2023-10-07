ATCEMS reports the most heat-related calls medics have seen in two years

Over the weekend, medics responded to two trail rescues.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS has been keeping busy this summer. In June, medics responded to 228 heat-related calls – the most they have seen in two years. In July, they have responded to 59 so far.

Over the weekend, medics had to make two rescues on Central Texas trails – one at the Barton Springs Greenbelt trail, another at the Hamilton Pool trail.

"The providers on that particular incident treated the patient pretty aggressively with a cold water immersion treatment," said ATCEMS spokesperson Darren Noak.

Noak reminds people who are outside to take breaks in the shade, stay hydrated and wear light, loose-fitted clothing.

"Be aware of this Texas heat, especially the way it is now. It can catch up with you very quickly," he said.



Gaspar Hernandez, who was out hiking on Monday morning on the Barton Springs Greenbelt trail, said he takes precautions before hitting the trail.

"Drink water the night before as well as early in the morning to prepare for the day, as well as wearing sunscreen and covering up much as you can," said Hernandez.

As a safety instructor for a construction company, Hernandez knows not overdo it and take breaks.

"Drink water, usually 16 to 32 ounces an hour, as well as taking a lot of breaks. You can never have too many breaks," he said.

