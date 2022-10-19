Person dead following hit-and-run in South Austin, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
The auto-pedestrian collision happened at South Interstate 35 service road and East Oltorf Street just before 9:30 p.m.
ATCEMS and the Austin Fire Department were at the scene and performed CPR in an effort to save the person. However, the adult victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Austin Police Department confirmed to KVUE that the incident was a hit-and-run as the driver did not stay at the scene of the collision. At this time APD doesn't have a description of the suspect vehicle.
No other information regarding the incident was immediately available.
Drivers in the area should expect delays as first responders remain at the scene.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: