ATCEMS: Pedestrian struck, killed by CapMetro train

Details remain limited at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a collision involving a train and a pedestrian.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident Thursday evening, saying it happened at 4100 N. IH 35 service road southbound just before 6:40 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, per ATCEMS. The victim was not identified.

Medics and the Austin Fire Department are at the scene of the incident. Capital Metro confirmed to KVUE that one of its trains was involved.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Train vs Pedestrian Collision at 4100 N Ih 35 Svrd Sb (18:36). #ATCEMS & @austinfireinfo are on scene of a train that struck a pedestrian. A Deceased on Scene pronouncement has been obtained for one patient, unknown age. No other information available. pic.twitter.com/r7lLbvWkyk — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 6, 2022

