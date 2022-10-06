ATCEMS: Pedestrian struck, killed by CapMetro train

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead following a collision involving a train and a pedestrian.
Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident Thursday evening, saying it happened at 4100 N. IH 35 service road southbound just before 6:40 p.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, per ATCEMS. The victim was not identified.
Medics and the Austin Fire Department are at the scene of the incident. Capital Metro confirmed to KVUE that one of its trains was involved.
No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates.
