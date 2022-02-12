ATCEMS graduates latest class of cadets

The swearing-in ceremony will take place Friday at the Palmer Events Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) is hosting a swearing-in and graduation ceremony Friday for Cadet Class 1022, which consists of 23 field cadets and one communications cadet,

The academy graduation ceremony is set for 1 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center.

"Academy graduation is a huge milestone for our Cadets, as it marks the completion of the first major step, as they embark on their careers caring for our community," said ATCEMS Assistant Chief Heather Phillips. “We’re so excited to have the ability for our Cadet’s families and friends to participate in this important occasion It truly is a special day for everyone.”

The graduation comes at the end of a difficult year for Central Texas medical responders amid reports of 911 call center lag times, ATCEMS staffing shortages and difficult contract negotiations.

In November, the Austin Police Department welcomed 63 new officers of its own, marking the graduations of the 145th Cadet Class and 146th Transitional Officer Cadet Class.

According to the APD, the training for those cadet classes included crisis intervention, community policing, defensive tactics, driving, legal issues, leadership and physical fitness.