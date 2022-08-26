x
ATCEMS to graduate newest cadet class Friday

The graduation and swearing in ceremony will be held at the Texas State Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen new field cadets will join the ranks of Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday. 

ATCEMS will hold a graduation and official swearing in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this will be the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends are invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Academy graduation is a huge milestone for our cadets, as it marks the completion of the first major step, as they embark on their careers caring for our community," ATCEMS Assistant Chief Heather Phillips said. “We’re so excited to have the ability for our Cadets families and friends to participate in this important occasion, which we haven’t been able to do since the start of the pandemic. It truly is a special day for everyone.”

The ceremony will be followed by a reception with light refreshments in the Capitol Extension Legislative Conference Center.

