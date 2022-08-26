ATCEMS to graduate newest cadet class Friday

ATCEMS will hold a graduation and official swearing in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this will be the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends are invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Academy graduation is a huge milestone for our cadets, as it marks the completion of the first major step, as they embark on their careers caring for our community," ATCEMS Assistant Chief Heather Phillips said. “We’re so excited to have the ability for our Cadets families and friends to participate in this important occasion, which we haven’t been able to do since the start of the pandemic. It truly is a special day for everyone.”