Details of the incident remain limited.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed to KVUE on Thursday that medics recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake on the afternoon of Dec. 28.

ATCEMS said it responded to the lake around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a report about the body.

Medics arrived at the scene and declared the adult patient dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.