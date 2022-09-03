Driver dead after being pulled creek off Spicewood Springs Road

The person was pronounced dead after first responders performed CPR in an effort to save them.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after their car went off the road and into a creek off of Spicewood Springs Road on Saturday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded to the incident at 6409 Spicewood Springs Road after receiving a report about the crash shortly before 4:20 p.m.

First responders pulled one person out of the vehicle and performed CPR. In an update, ATCEMS said that "extensive resuscitative efforts" continued but tweeted shortly before 5:30 p.m. that the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the person were immediately available.

A rescue swimmer with Austin FD searched for additional patients but confirmed only one person was in the vehicle.

Two ambulances and STAR Flight were called to the scene but one of the ambulances and the flight were later canceled.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek alternate routes due to road closures.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Water Rescue, 6409 Spicewood Springs Road. One car into the water, one person removed from the car. Spicewood Springs Road closed for the next few hours. Motorists advised to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CMXHjncI9W — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 3, 2022

