ATCEMS, AFD rescue person stuck in storm drain

The rescue happened Thursday evening.

AUSTIN, Texas — Crews with the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS someone who was stuck inside of an underground pipe Thursday evening.

The rescue happenend near East 12th Street and Curve Street in East Austin.

According to ATCEMS, someone reported a person was stuck in a horizontal waterway and was unable to get out. The person was at least 55 feet into the drainage system. 

Rescuers with AFD's Special Operations Search and Rescue team entered a stormwater system in an attempt to search for the person. 

At 8:14 p.m., crews reported they had removed the person from the storm drain, and medics transported them to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. No further information was available.

Video shared by AFD showed the rescue area.

