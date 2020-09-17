At nearly $43 million, Lotto Texas jackpot is largest in the country

This is the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than a decade.

SAN ANTONIO — You could be the next multi-millionaire!

Texas Lottery players will have a chance to win nearly $43 million in this Saturday's Lotto Texas drawing.

The estimated annuitized jackpot for the September 19 drawing will be $42.75 million, making it the largest jackpot currently in North America.

The jackpot is the largest the game has seen since a $97 million jackpot-winning ticket for the May 29, 2010 drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Dallas.

Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission said "We’re hopeful that at least one player wins the biggest jackpot the game has seen in more than a decade this weekend. As excitement continues to grow during this jackpot run, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”