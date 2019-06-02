AUSTIN, Texas — At least 26 students were "exposed to pepper spray" at Lamar Middle School Wednesday, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The middle school was evacuated at approximately 10 a.m. as a result, but classes have since resumed.

ATCEMS said they evaluated 26 individuals with minor complaints.

In a letter to parents and guardians, school leaders said the school was evacuated one hour after a student sprayed the pepper spray in a hallway. The Austin Fire Department and Austin ISD were immediately notified. The student was then located and the item was confiscated.

According to Interim Principal Mayra Mondik, all students were cleared by EMS and returned to classes. She reminded parents to review the AISD Student Code of Conduct, as possession of any type of weapon, including pepper spray, is a serious violation.

Anyone with questions is directed to contact 512-414-3217.