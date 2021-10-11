Houston Police Chief Troy Finner provides updates on Astroworld Festival tragedy

Finner said the investigation could take months to complete.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Troy Finner held a news conference Wednesday to provide updates on the investigation into the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival last week.

The press conference was held at HPD Headquarters.

Finner's full update

What we know:

Here is the latest information as of Wednesday:

Update on 9-year-old Ezra Blount

The family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount says the child remains in critical condition while on a ventilator in a medically induced coma after he was trampled during the crowd surge at the event.

The family is waiting for a second opinion from their attorney Ben Crump’s specialist on the next steps.

UPDATE: The family of #EzraBlount the 9 year-old on a ventilator in a medically induced coma after being trampled at #AstroWorld is awaiting a second opinion from @AttorneyCrump specialist on next steps. Ezra’s aunt says he’s still in critical condition. 🙏🏽 @KHOU pic.twitter.com/09CqNI5DGy — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) November 10, 2021

Vigil to be held for victim Brianna Rodriguez

A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held this evening for Brianna Rodriguez, the 16-year-old who was among those that died during at the Astroworld Festival.

Brianna Rodriguez was a junior at Heights High School in Houston ISD. She was one of the youngest of eight victims killed in the crowd surge at the event Friday night.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on the Heights High School track. Any student is welcome and encouraged to wear pink and white in her honor.

Organizers will also have hoodies in honor of Brianna on sale for $25 with a portion of the proceeds going to her family.

Who died at Astroworld Festival?

A medical examiner has identified all eight people who died during Friday's Astroworld Festival:

John Hilgert, 14, a ninth-grade student at Memorial High School in Spring Branch ISD

Brianna Rodriguez, 16, who was a student at Houston Heights High School

Jacob Jurinek, 20, of Naperville, Ill., a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Franco Patino, 21, of Naperville, Ill., a senior at the University of Dayton

Axel Acosta Avila, 21, of Tieton, Wash.

Rudy Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas, a college student

Madison, Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas

Danish Baig, 27, of Colleyville, Texas

What happened at Astroworld Festival?

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said events started to really escalate at about 9:30 p.m. when a crowd surge took place during Travis Scott's performance. People couldn't breathe, some passed out or fell and were trampled by fans pushing toward the front.

A total of 25 people had to be hospitalized. Eight died and three remained hospitalized on Tuesday, including two who are in ICU.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he knows there are a lot of narratives being circulated around about what caused the deaths of these eight individuals, but at this time, this incident is still a very active investigation and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Finner admitted to one of the narratives being investigated is that drugs were being injected into festivalgoers. Finner said he and his department are looking into a report of a security guard becoming unconscious after being pricked by a needle. The security guard was attempting to grab someone when he felt the prick and went down. A medical team had to administer Narcan to the security guard who then regained consciousness. He was examined and there was a prick mark found on his neck, Finner said.

The FBI has joined the ongoing investigation.