TEXAS -- The [cities] at night, are big and bright -- deep in the heart of Texas!

Thanks to a photo shared by Astronaut A.J. Fuestel, we have an out-of-this-world look at what some of our Texas cities look like from space.

Fuestel's photo features Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.

Can you guess where each city is? I'll give you a hint. The brightest and most lit up city is Dallas in the lower center of the photo.

To the right of Dallas, down the Interstate 35 strip, is Austin. San Antonio is just to the right of Austin toward the lower right edge of the photo.

Houston, the second largest and brightest city in the photo, is in the top right area.

I think it's safe to say Texas is looking good from up above.

