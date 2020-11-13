Police looking for woman accused of assaulting boy at 7-Eleven, causing injuries

Police said she could be a UT student.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking for a woman they said assaulted a boy as she was walking out of a 7-Eleven on the Drag near the University of Texas.

According to the APD, the woman, described as being in her late teens or early 20s, walked into the 7-Eleven located on 2600 Guadalupe St. and asked the cashier for change. When the clerk refused, she walked out of the store, and, as she passed a 7-year-old boy, she "purposefully shoved the victim’s head into the door."

The boy fell to the ground, police said. The APD did not elaborate on the extent of the boy's injuries, but said "the assault caused the child physical injuries."

The woman was seen walking northbound on Guadalupe Street after the incident which happened at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Police described her as having shoulder-length black hair. She was wearing an orange and white striped T-shirt and, white pants and a low-slung black backpack at the time of the alleged assault.

Police said she could be a UT student.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective Lambert at Darrel.lambert@austintexas.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers App. Crime Stoppers may offer a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.