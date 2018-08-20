LEANDER, Texas — In the last 10 years, Texas has had more than 764,000 new students enroll in public schools, and the population growth has school districts scrambling for room.

"It's like the numbers keep growing every year," said Julie Reinhardt, the parent of a student in Leander ISD. "It's a crazy growth."

Along with the crowded hallways at Leander Middle School come crowded classrooms.

"I have some class sizes that are 31 kids or 26 kids," said Principal Mark Koller. "If you could imagine all those kids in one room, then that's a lot of kids."

Currently, there are about 40,000 students enrolled in Leander ISD.

"We're getting bigger and bigger," Principal Koller said.

The district estimates a thousand more new students each year for the next 10 years.

Spokesman for the district Corey Ryan says they are doing several things to keep up with the growth.

"There are three options a school district has when managing growth," he said. "It's either temporary with portable buildings, shifting student population or building new schools."

The district hopes to build 10 new schools over the next 10 years.

"The fact that they're staying on top of that, it's very important to me as a parent," Reinhardt explained.

She sees it as an opportunity to make the district and, in turn, the whole community better.

"If we can get all those people involved in our schools, it's going to make our area great," Reinhardt explained.

Leander is paying for those new schools, in part, with a $454,000,000 bond voters passed last November.

It's something schools are increasingly forced to use to address overcrowding and school improvement issues.

