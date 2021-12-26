As search continues for Lina Khil, here are the 33 other San Antonio children currently missing

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a total of 34 children are missing from the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO — Lina Sardar Khil picture and information continues to be listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's website nearly a week after disappearing from a playground at her apartment complex off Fredericksburg Road.

The 3-year-old is one of 34 children currently missing from the San Antonio area, according to the online list. Missing children Frank Trevino hopes will be found and reunited with their loved ones in the future.

"The families are out there. They're desperate for answers and so many of them don't have any answers," said Trevino.

Trevino has been a missing persons advocate since 1997. He's assisted on several cases throughout the years like the disappearance of baby Gabriel Johnson and Ava Baldwin, who continues to be listed as missing. He said those missing children's cases are similar in nature to Khil's and he responded like he typically would.

"I did go through the area [where Khil disappeared]. I went to volunteer, and did get some calls with people that wanted to help. I also spoke with SAPD there and they're now not using anyone outside of the law enforcement teams they have," he said.

While Khil's disappearance is of high priority, Trevino said the other missing children's cases are just as important and shouldn't be forgotten. Their cases are just as sharable on the NCMEC website.

"Hopefully, you know, they're going to be found or they're going to be found safe. [With Khil] there's a lot of speculation and with very few answers, it's hard to determine which way it's going to end up," said Trevino.

Trevino said for children tied to AMBER Alerts, which are issued when the child is at serious rick of injury or death, should be shared quick and publicly.

"Once that AMBER Alert goes out, it is starting to get quite a bit of publicity. [Also important to note] those have not always been available to these other families [with older cases]. Now, it's important that people share these AMBER Alerts."

Lina Sardar Khil went missing Monday, December 21. The 3-year-old was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes. She has straight shoulder length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.