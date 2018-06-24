When it's hot, Austin's air quality can fall into the unhealthy category fast, which is why the Texas Department of Transportation is stressing the importance of keeping a clean air quality while on the roads.

"The air definitely takes its toll," said Samuel Borrego, who has been driving around Austin for more than 20 years. "When we see all the traffic here in Austin, it makes me wonder about the air quality."

With traffic troubles comes more pollution, so TxDOT is working to clear the air up through the 'Drive Clean Texas' campaign.

"Once the pump is done while getting gas, don't try to keep pumping because it all goes into the air"," explained Erika Mendez, brand ambassador for the TxDOT campaign.

Mendez said that it's best to always pump in the cooler hours, which would help decrease car emissions.

"Once we get to that pollution state, it's hard for us to clean up our air that's why we're asking people to do something about it now so we don't get there," said Mendez.

According to the TxDOT website, the following are simple steps you can take to help reduce air contamination:

Keep cars well-maintained and inflate tires to recommended air pressure levels.

Properly fuel vehicles by tightly sealing the gas cap.

Stop at the click when fueling your vehicle, Overfilling the tank releases harmful fumes into the air.

Avoid idling the vehicle for extended periods of time.

Avoid aggressive driving with rapid starts and stops.

© 2018 KVUE