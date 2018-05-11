AUSTIN — Starting this week, parents will get a chance to help Austin Independent School District revamp one of the most controversial school subjects: Sex education.

The district is considering changing its sex education curriculum for the first time in 12 years. AISD's "human sexuality and responsibility" curriculum will be abstinence-focused due to state policy.

But, according to the district, updated topics will include topics such as anatomy, pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. The new curriculum will also make it easier for parents to opt children out of certain lessons instead of an entire class.

The district is hosting three meetings starting this Thursday for feedback:

The district's board of trustees will vote on the proposed curriculum in January.

