BASTROP, Texas -- Vendors are now allowed to sell fireworks in the state of Texas to get ready for the 4th of July, but in Bastrop County, there's one kind of firework you won’t be allowed to get this year.

Leaders in Bastrop County are worried about the risk of fires due to a drought.

"We can sell everything but stick rockets and missiles,” explained Chester Davis, owner of American Fireworks.

Firework stands around the state are only given 11 days to sell fireworks, ending at midnight on the 4th of July.

This drought has put a damper on what they can sell, which is why it's important to look twice before you buy.

Davis said the fireworks that shoot high into the air normally burn out as they fall. Because rockets and missiles have no direct path, they can land in highly flammable dry areas, which is why they are banned.

It is also illegal to have fireworks in the City of Austin or to use them in less than a mile away from city limits.

Anyone found violating the ban will be given a citation for "Violation of Burn Ban Order,” which is classified as a Class C misdemeanor. Violating this rule is punishable of a fine of up to $500.

The following is a list of things you can do to safely pop fireworks:

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Have a designated shooter who is not consuming alcohol and has read the safety label of each product.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

Read all instructions and warnings on your fireworks.

Only light one item at a time.

