'ArtInspire' contest showcases the artistic talents of older Texans

More than 200 seniors above the age of 62 entered the 32nd annual contest.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Artists from across the Lone Star State came together for a friendly contest in Austin to prove age really is just a number.

More than 200 seniors above the age of 62 entered the 32nd annual "ArtInspire" contest. It was put together by the non-profit LeadingAge Texas.

Artists could enter their masterpieces into many different categories. The reception and awards ceremony was held in Austin on Aug. 13 at Westminster, a senior living home.

"I'm always blown away by the gallery in the ArtInsire competition," said William Schleuse, the third-place winner in the painting category. "I'm really impressed by what we as a community of seniors turn up with."

ArtInspire is a contest that showcases the artistic talents of older Texans from non-profit aging services communities across the state, according to LeadingAge Texas' website. The nonprofit receives more than 200 entries every year that are judged by experts such as university professors, artists and authors.

"If there were just three of use, they probably would have just drawn names because they're all good," said Bob Turner, first-place winner in the distinguished arts category.

The contest "encapsulates the idea that whether one continues a lifelong passion or pursues a new hobby later in life, the arts inspire ageless creativity."

The art show was complete with a live reading of written pieces as well.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube