Austin, Arthur or Peanut? Help name Texas State Aquarium’s rescued otter from Austin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Staff at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi need help naming a river otter rescued from Austin.
In April, someone spotted the North American river otter pup on the side of a road in the Austin area, according to the aquarium.
The otter was then taken to Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital in northwest Austin, where he was triaged. Once stabilized, the otter was transferred to TSA's Wildlife Rescue Center in the Coastal Bend.
Aquarium staff said the otter has made a full recovery. But like his other otter friends in his exhibit, he needs a name.
There are three options: Arthur (like King Arthur), Austin (where he was rescued) and Peanut (because of his small size when he was rescued).
You can select your favorite name by making a $10 donation to the aquarium's Wildlife Rescue Center.
