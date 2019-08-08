AUSTIN, Texas — Seven people were arrested Thursday evening while protesting a mixed-use development that may be built at East Riverside Drive in South Austin.

Austin police told KVUE that the seven people were arrested for banging on the windows of City Hall and disrupting the Austin City Council's meeting.

A reporter from our partners at the Austin American-Statesman tweeted videos of people from the group "Defend Our Hoodz" being arrested outside City Hall.

This comes after five people were arrested earlier in the day at a protest opposing the same development.

Residents in the area refer to it as the "Domain on Riverside."

Police said that the five people arrested Thursday morning were arrested for disruption of a public meeting when they allegedly walked into an Austin City Council meeting on Thursday unannounced.

From left: Katherine Wood, Mary Weaver, Jessica Meza, Jose Cuellar, Hector Rodriguez.

Austin Police Department

They were identified as:

Katherine Wood, 26

Mary Weaver, 21

Jessica Meza, 21

Jose Cuellar, 25

Hector Rodriguez, 28

RELATED:

Residents protest 'Domain on Riverside' development possibly coming to South Austin

Save big on rent in South Austin area at these new tiny apartments

Austin awarded $100,000 grant to preserve affordable housing

According to an article by the Statesman, Austin's City Council met to remove building restrictions in the area on Thursday and the project is projected to take 10 to 20 years to complete.

The article by the Statesman also states developers of the mixed-use area have proposed building 4,700 residential units, 600 hotel rooms, 4 million square feet of office space, 60,000 square feet of medical and dental office space and 435,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Reports state the council gave preliminary approval, voting to move forward with a zoning case for the project.

WATCH: New development could be coming to East Riverside Drive in Austin

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

1979 'Orange Socks' cold case victim identified as Debra Jackson of Abilene

Williamson County residents call for action after commander posts 'racist,' 'misogynistic' photos

Lawyers: El Paso suspect's mom had called police about son owning rifle