AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Army's 244th birthday is Friday, June 14, and the Army Futures Command (AFC) is celebrating in a special way.

AFC will celebrate with a ceremony at their headquarters on Monday, and it will be held in their headquarters located at 210 W. Seventh Street. It will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The event will include a cake cutting ceremony and an oath of enlistment for 20 future soldiers entering the army.

WATCH: What is the purpose of the Army Futures Command?

AFC will also host a "Thank You, Austin!" event on July 22 at the Long Center, marking its one-year anniversary in Austin.

Some of the activities at this event will include:

U.S. Army Field Band Concert Band and Soldiers' Chorus Show

Parachute demonstration

U.S. Army Drill Team

Live performances

Future soldier swearing-in ceremony honoring Austin-area men and women

Interactive displays in the Army eSports Gaming and Adventure Trailers

Texas Army National Guard Climbing Wall

