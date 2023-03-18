Two arrested after armed robbery on South Congress

Both suspects used guns to rob employees at a gaming business, Austin police say.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police have arrested two people suspected of an armed robbery on South Congress Avenue.

Police said as officers were searching a residential area near South Congress on Thursday, someone flagged them down to tell them they were robbed.

The victim gave police surveillance video showing two men with guns breaking in and threatening employees at a gaming business in the area.

One suspect held his weapon against one victim's head, forcing them to open a game room machine for the cash inside. A second suspect pistol-whipped and robbed another employee.

A bystander reported the suspect's car and license plate number to police.

Zacquez Victor and Jaylen Alfaro were arrested and are now charged with aggravated robbery.