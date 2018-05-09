Now that students are back in class, their homework can start to pile up.

Since children are taught with a different curriculum than most parents learned, it can be difficult for parents to help.

"Even in third grade, the way they did addition they break it out into 10s and units and then add the 10s, and then add them, and I'm like 'What are doing?' You just like add it,” said Mari Barreda.

Barreda has two sons and said it can be stressful when she tries to help with homework.

"I might look at something at say I know how to do that, but I can't explain that correctly,” said Barreda.

So she went to look for help on her own and found a tutor.

"If you're not using geometry every day at work, you may have a lot of difficulty coming home to help out your child,” said Colleen McCool, with College Nannies and Tutors.

McCool said that's where they can step in. According to McCool, they create a one-on-one individual plan for each student in each subject they need extra help in.

"I can definitely say I've seen students grades not only raise, but also just their confidence,” said McCool.

"The way their eyes glisten the first time they get that ‘A’ or receive the special award, it's really special for us,” said Christina Woodall, with College Nannies and Tutors.

She said there are some obvious signs your child may need academic assistance like chronically missing assignments or getting bad grades.

"We get way too many calls of people saying you know grades are due in two weeks and we've got a 60 in the class. It's really hard to come back from something like that so the first sign of trouble, give us a call so that we can help you stay on top and get to the end of the semester with success, rather than playing catch up,” said Woodall.

But, she said you may need to look a little closer. Is your student doing well on homework, but not on tests? Or maybe he or she studies a lot for a test, but still does poorly.

"A lot of students just don't know how to study,” said Woodall.

McCool said they also help ease the pressure of getting into college by helping prepare for the ACT and SAT. She encourages students to start that preparation once they’re in Algebra 2.

"The last thing any high schooler wants to do after school is another hour of school, but if we can make it more fun, if we can have a tutor that you know really connects with a student, I think that can make a world of difference in their overall academic success,” said McCool.

As for Barreda and her sons, she said it's made a big difference.

"It just took some of the stress off of me and made our home life better, but of course the grades got better too,” said Barreda.

That success is a subject Barreda hopes her kids can master.

McCool also encourages establishing homework routines at the start of the school year.

"Make it a family activity. If it's quiet homework time for everyone in the family, it will be really, really helpful so your kids can concentrate and focus,” said McCool.

She suggests designating a "homework zone" in your home stocked with supplies, creating a family calendar with everyone's assignments and extracurricular activities, and setting a routine time for homework each day.

