AUSTIN — Pet food prices increased, and one study said millennials are to blame.

Data analytics firm GfK said most of the 4,500 new pet-food products in 2017 were classified as premium.

Along with the increase in pet food, GfK reported the average price of pet food went from $1.71 per pound in 2011 to $2.55 per pound in 2017.

Andrew and Stephanie Chambers, an Austin couple, adopted their dog, Dozie, a few years ago. They choose to purchase premium pet food for their dog.

“It’s more expensive, but her extended lifetime and health is worth the extra cost,” said Stephanie, explaining the grain-free food she purchased is supposed to help her dog live longer.

Both agreed they will continue to pay more for their dog to eat healthier.

“There aren't a lot of costs associated with her, so if that's something small that we can do to just make her healthier, then I think it's worth it,” said Stephanie.

