Travis County grand jury clears 9 Austin police officers in 2018 shooting

The officers fired at Aquantis Griffin in August 2018 after Griffin ignored all commands to drop his gun, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County grand jury on Friday did not return an indictment for nine Austin Police Department officers in connection with the August 2018 fatal shooting of Aquantis Griffin.

The nine officers involved in the shooting were Joseph Cast, Justin Halbach, Joseph Moran, Lewis Holland, Wesley Devries, Alberto Martinez, Daniel Mathis, Christopher Salacki and Stephen Johnson

According to a press release from the Travis County District Attorney's Office, in the early-morning hours of Aug. 18, 2018, a confrontation broke out between two groups behind Terminal 6 nightclub, located in the 300 block of East Sixth Street. The confrontation escalated and an individual began firing a weapon.

Austin police were dispatched and saw Aquantis Griffin running from the scene with a gun in his hand, according to the release. Officers followed Griffin down the back alley, giving him commands to drop his gun. At the end of the alley were additional officers. Those officers heard the gun shots and drew their weapons when they saw Griffin coming toward them holding the gun in his hand.

According to the release, Griffin was running in the direction of the uniformed officers and also a crowd of civilians. Griffin reportedly turned the corner and raised his weapon in the direction of the police and ignored all commands to drop the weapon. The officers fired their duty weapons, striking Griffin multiple times. He died shortly after.

“The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously,” District Attorney José Garza said in a written statement. “In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that the conduct of the officers was not unlawful.”

The Griffin case was part of a list of more than two dozen use-of-force cases under review released by the Travis County DA's office in January.