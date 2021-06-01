Boil water notice issued for Aqua WSC customers in areas of North and West Elgin

The notice is a result of low pressure in portions of the Aqua Water Supply system, caused by a water main break Tuesday morning.

ELGIN, Texas — Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC) customers in certain areas of Elgin are being asked to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.

The affected area includes North Elgin west of Highway 95 and West Elgin north of U.S. 290. If you live in this area and are out of water, you are part of this boil water notice.

Aqua WSC said at approximately 5 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, portions of the Aqua Water Supply system experienced low pressure because of a water main break. That loss of pressure may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.

Aqua WSC said once repairs are complete and the system is restored to normal operating conditions, the system will be flushed with chlorinated water. The boil water notice will only be lifted after tests confirm the water is safe to drink. As soon as Aqua WSC receives sample results, it will notify customers.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, Aqua WSC said customers in the affected area should boil water for drinking, cooking and ice making prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Aqua WSC also requests that customers in the affected area minimize water usage until this issue has been resolved.