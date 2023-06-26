Aqua Water Supply moves to Stage 2 drought restrictions for all customers

The restrictions include designated watering days for landscaping, car washing and filling pools.

BASTROP, Texas — On Monday, Aqua Water Supply Corporation, which services Bastrop County and surrounding areas, moved to Stage 2 drought restrictions for all customers, effective immediately.

It said elevated tank levels continue to drop due to system demand at critical sites.

“By adhering to these restrictions, you are doing your part to help avoid outages and any subsequent Boil Water protocols,” the water utility told customers.

The restrictions include designated watering days for landscaping, car washing and filling pools.

Water for irrigation of landscape areas is limited to designated watering days between the hours of 12 a.m. and 10 a.m., and between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. You may only water with a hand-held hose, hand-held bucket, by drip irrigation or with a permanently automatic sprinkler system.

Watering with hose-end sprinklers is prohibited at all times.

Landscape watering is restricted to weekdays only.

Landscape watering is not permitted on Saturdays, Sundays or official federal holidays. Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of 12 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. When allowed, you must wash with a hand-held bucket or a hand-held hose equipped with a positive shut-off nozzle for quick rinses.

You may wash a vehicle at any time on the immediate premises of a commercial car wash or commercial service station. Use of water to fill, refill or add to any indoor or outdoor swimming pool, wading pool or jacuzzi-type pool is prohibited except on designated watering days between the hours of 12 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where the fountains or ponds are equipped with a recirculation system. Use of water from hydrants is limited to firefighting and related activities or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare. You may be allowed the use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes under special permit from Aqua WSC. The watering of golf course tees is prohibited unless the golf course utilizes a water source other than that provided by Aqua WSC. All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except when requested.

The following uses of water are defined as non-essential and are prohibited:

Use of water to wash sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts or other hard-surfaced areas;

Use of water to wash buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection;

Use of water for dust control;

Use of water to flush gutters or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street; and

Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after receiving notice directing the repair of such leak(s).

Even-numbered addresses have designated watering days of Monday and Thursday, while odd-numbered addresses have designated watering days of Tuesday and Friday.

More information can be found on the Aqua WSC website.